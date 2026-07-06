Pre-University College girl stabbed at bus stand in K'taka

Mangaluru: A pre-university college student was allegedly stabbed by a 28-year-old man on Monday while waiting at a bus stop, police said.

The incident occurred at the Montimaru Padpu bus stop in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, they said.

The accused has been identified as Javvar (28), a resident of Montimaru Padpu, who reportedly runs a grocery shop near the bus stop, police said.

According to police, the 17-year-old student was waiting for a bus to get to the college when the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife.