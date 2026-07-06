Pre-University College girl stabbed at bus stand in K'taka

Mangaluru: A pre-university college student was allegedly stabbed by a 28-year-old man on Monday while waiting at a bus stop, police said.
The incident occurred at the Montimaru Padpu bus stop in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, they said.
The accused has been identified as Javvar (28), a resident of Montimaru Padpu, who reportedly runs a grocery shop near the bus stop, police said.
According to police, the 17-year-old student was waiting for a bus to get to the college when the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife.
Other passengers present at the bus stop raised an alarm, following which the accused Javvar fled the scene.
The injured student was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where she is undergoing treatment.
Police personnel visited the spot after receiving information about the incident, conducted a preliminary inspection and later recorded the victim's statement at the hospital.
Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be established and will be ascertained during the course of the investigation.
A case has been registered, and a special police team has been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused, the police added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.