Pre-Matric Scholarship 2026: Ministry of Tribal Affairs offers financial support to ST students in classes 9 and 10

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, is offering financial assistance to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students studying in Classes IX and X under its Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme. The scheme is aimed at supporting students at the secondary-school level and helping reduce financial barriers to continuing education.

According to the Ministry, the scholarship is available to eligible ST students studying in Classes IX and X. The key eligibility condition is that the student's annual family income from all sources should not exceed ₹2.50 lakh. The official scheme information also specifies that students must meet the applicable conditions prescribed under the programme.