Pre-Matric Scholarship 2026: Ministry of Tribal Affairs offers financial support to ST students in classes 9 and 10

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, is offering financial assistance to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students studying in Classes IX and X under its Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme. The scheme is aimed at supporting students at the secondary-school level and helping reduce financial barriers to continuing education.
According to the Ministry, the scholarship is available to eligible ST students studying in Classes IX and X. The key eligibility condition is that the student's annual family income from all sources should not exceed ₹2.50 lakh. The official scheme information also specifies that students must meet the applicable conditions prescribed under the programme.
Under the scheme, day scholars receive ₹225 per month, while hostellers receive ₹525 per month, for 10 months in an academic year. This works out to ₹2,250 annually for day scholars and ₹5,250 annually for hostellers, matching the amounts highlighted in the Ministry's information graphic.
The scholarship is transferred directly to eligible students' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
Pre-Matric Scholarship 2026: Who can apply?
The scheme is intended for ST students studying in Classes IX and X. The Ministry's guidelines further state that applicants should belong to the Scheduled Tribe notified for their domicile State/UT and should be studying in a government or recognised school. Applicants must also satisfy the prescribed income and other eligibility conditions
How to apply?
Students can apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) or their respective State Scholarship Portal, depending on the implementation arrangements in their State/UT.
Application portal: National Scholarship Portal
DBT Tribal portal: DBT Tribal Affairs Portal
Students and parents should check the official Ministry website for the applicable application schedule, eligibility conditions and State-specific instructions before submitting an application.
Official scholarship information: Ministry of Tribal Affairs – Scholarship Schemes