Pre-Budget 2026: Real Estate Sector Eyes Policy Boost and Market Momentum

New Delhi: Budget 2026 is widely seen as a potential inflection point for India's real estate sector, as the gap between the luxury housing market and a stressed affordable segment continues to widen.

While premium and high-end homes have sustained healthy demand and capital inflows, the affordable and mid-income housing categories, crucial for first-time buyers and urban workforce housing, have come under pressure due to rising land and construction costs.

Against this backdrop, developers closely watch Budget 2026 for policy signals that can restore balance to the housing ecosystem, revive affordability and support inclusive urbanisation, while preserving growth momentum in the premium and luxury segments.

