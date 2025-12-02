Prayoga opens applications for Anveshana 2026, offering free research opportunities

Prayoga, a Bengaluru-based research institute recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, invites applications for Anveshana 2026, its science research program for students.

The program enables high school students from all socio-economic backgrounds to work with senior scientists across six domains: Green Chemistry, Advanced and Functional Materials, Food & Agriculture, Earth Sciences, Wellness, and a theoretical research track.

The 2026 edition includes two new research pathways. The yearlong project track (April 2026–March 2027) offers highly motivated students an extended, immersive research experience with regular on-campus engagement and mentorship. The student-initiated project category allows students to propose original ideas, show preliminary work, and collaborate with mentors to refine them.