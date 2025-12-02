Prayoga opens applications for Anveshana 2026, offering free research opportunities

Prayoga, a Bengaluru-based research institute recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, invites applications for Anveshana 2026, its science research program for students.
The program enables high school students from all socio-economic backgrounds to work with senior scientists across six domains: Green Chemistry, Advanced and Functional Materials, Food & Agriculture, Earth Sciences, Wellness, and a theoretical research track.
The 2026 edition includes two new research pathways. The yearlong project track (April 2026–March 2027) offers highly motivated students an extended, immersive research experience with regular on-campus engagement and mentorship. The student-initiated project category allows students to propose original ideas, show preliminary work, and collaborate with mentors to refine them.
Applications are open until January 15, 2026, for students from across India in Grades 9–12, free for both students and schools, with screening tests scheduled online between January 18–24, followed by personal interviews from January 28 to February 5, 2026.
Selected candidates will begin their projects in April 2026, culminating with presentations at the Prayoga campus in August 2026.
Since its launch in 2021, Anveshana has completed 37 projects involving 113 students, resulting in 11 international publications in reputed journals, including those associated with Harvard University and Oxford University Press.
The program enables students to pursue hands-on scientific research, fostering curiosity and independent thinking, and offers opportunities to publish in reputed international journals with due credit to students and schools.
Recently, four high school girls from rural and tribal Karnataka gained global recognition by publishing their research in a peer-reviewed Scopus-indexed Elsevier journal through Anveshana. Their study developed an eco-friendly, low-cost method using plant extracts to create copper-based nanoparticles for water purification, offering sustainable solutions for underserved communities. The achievement, the first of its kind for students from such backgrounds, was praised by the Minister of Education of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting Prayoga’s role in advancing research access for rural and first-generation learners.
Interested schools and students can apply online. For more details and questions,contact anveshana@prayoga.org.in or krishna.bayineni@prayoga.org.in for the Yearlong Projects or Student-Initiated Project category. There is no fee for registration, application, or participation.