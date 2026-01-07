Prayoga Institute to host Turing Award laureate Jeffrey D. Ullman for interactive mathematics session

The Prayoga Institute of Education Research, a DSIR-recognised institution, will host an interactive session with Turing Award laureate Prof. Jeffrey D. Ullman, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science at Stanford University, on January 9, 2026, in Bengaluru.

The session aims to present mathematics as a discipline grounded in reasoning, inquiry, and structured thinking, moving beyond rote problem-solving.

The programme will bring together Grade 9 students from English-medium schools, along with mathematics teachers, school leaders, and other academic stakeholders. Participating schools can nominate students, who will attend the session accompanied by mathematics teachers and a representative from the school management.