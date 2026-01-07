Prayoga Institute to host Turing Award laureate Jeffrey D. Ullman for interactive mathematics session

The Prayoga Institute of Education Research, a DSIR-recognised institution, will host an interactive session with Turing Award laureate Prof. Jeffrey D. Ullman, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science at Stanford University, on January 9, 2026, in Bengaluru.
The session aims to present mathematics as a discipline grounded in reasoning, inquiry, and structured thinking, moving beyond rote problem-solving.
The programme will bring together Grade 9 students from English-medium schools, along with mathematics teachers, school leaders, and other academic stakeholders. Participating schools can nominate students, who will attend the session accompanied by mathematics teachers and a representative from the school management.
As part of the event, students will participate in a hands-on mathematics activity facilitated by professionals, offering them an opportunity to engage with mathematical concepts outside conventional classroom settings. This will be followed by an interactive discussion with Prof. Ullman, focusing on rethinking mathematics education and encouraging dialogue on concept-driven and meaningful learning approaches.
Teachers and school leaders attending the session are expected to gain insights into pedagogical frameworks that foster student curiosity, conceptual clarity, and independent thinking. Discussions will also explore the evolving relationship between mathematics and computer science, the role of strong foundational learning in building future-ready skills, and the implications for curriculum design and classroom practice.
The visit marks a significant milestone for Prayoga’s Dhātu initiative, under which Prof. Ullman’s continued engagement has contributed to shaping the institution’s long-term academic and research direction.
The session will also be attended by Mr D. N. Prahlad, members of Prayoga’s Advisory Board, Trustees, and a member of its Ethics Committee, underscoring the institution’s emphasis on research excellence and responsible educational innovation.
Prayoga Institute of Education Research focuses on addressing key challenges in Indian education through research-led initiatives and social impact programmes. Guided by Dr. H. S. Nagaraja and supported by a team of scientists, educators, and researchers, the institute works to strengthen science education in government and private schools across Karnataka, while supporting students from economically weaker sections.
Prof. Jeffrey D. Ullman is a Turing Award–winning computer scientist known for his contributions to algorithms, databases, automata theory, and data mining. He has authored several widely used academic texts, received multiple international honours, and is a member of leading scientific academies.