Pravaha invites applications for fully funded postgraduate fellowship for 50 graduates

Pravaha, a higher-education initiative being built in Vaishali, Bihar, has opened applications for the inaugural cohort of its postgraduate fellowship, offering 50 graduates and early-career professionals fully funded places, backed by a Rs 5 crore scholarship commitment.

The one-year residential programme will begin at Pravaha’s campus in Vaishali in August 2027. The scholarships covering academics, residence and student life will be provded for all 50 fellows.

The fellowship will deliver a total of 1,200 contact hours across 45 weeks and four terms, combining classroom learning with projects, labs, studios, writing workshops and leadership simulations.

The curriculum is designed around capabilities increasingly valued across organisations, including analytical judgement, financial literacy, communication, technology fluency, problem-solving, project execution and leadership.

Fellows will work on financial models, market analyses, dashboards, strategy proposals and AI-enabled workflows, while gaining hands-on exposure to tools including Claude, Figma, Cursor and Excel.

More than 150 hours of personalised career preparation will also be built into the programme, preparing Fellows for roles across strategy, growth, data and analytics, product, Founder’s Offices, consulting, public systems and institution building.

The first online test is scheduled for September 15, with interviews beginning October 10 and first-round decisions announced on October 30. The founding cohort will begin Fellowship Orientation in Vaishali on August 17, 2027.

This is a press release