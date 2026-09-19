Pralhad Joshi welcomes Amit Shah for KLE Medical College inauguration

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his arrival at Hubballi Airport for the inauguration of KLE Society's Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC), Hospital and Medical Research Centre.



In a post on X, Joshi on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Shah and said the new institution would provide a significant boost to medical education and healthcare services in North Karnataka.

"A warm welcome to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his arrival at Hubballi Airport today. He is here for the grand inauguration of KLE Society’s Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC), Hospital and Medical Research Centre, a significant boost to medical education and healthcare in North Karnataka," Joshi wrote.



Shah arrived in Hubballi late on Friday as part of his two-day Karnataka visit. On Saturday, he is scheduled to inaugurate the new academic building of KLE JGMM Medical College and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre at Gabbur in Hubballi.