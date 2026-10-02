Pralhad Joshi urges students to contribute at least 30 minutes to cleanliness-oriented activities

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged students to contribute at least 30 minutes to cleanliness-oriented activities and stressed their role in promoting cleanliness, environmental consciousness and responsible citizenship.
The minister led the Shramdaan and Cleanliness Drive at Delhi University's Gargi College here, under the nationwide "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" initiative.
"The minister emphasised that cleanliness was closely linked with public health and well-being and stressed the importance of collective participation in making swachhata a sustained habit. He emphasised the role of students in promoting cleanliness, environmental consciousness and responsible citizenship," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.
" He encouraged them to maintain cleanliness not only in educational institutions but also in their homes and public spaces. He urged them to contribute at least 30 minutes to cleanliness-oriented activities, reiterating that individual efforts could inspire collective action and transform swachhta into a people's movement," it added.
Joshi highlighted the importance of physical fitness and outdoor activities among young people. He encouraged students to participate in sports and spend time on playgrounds while maintaining a healthy balance with screen-based activities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.