Pralhad Joshi to inaugurate Seva First Innovation Challenge at IISc Bengaluru

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) to encourage youth to identify problems they see in their communities and develop solutions that can be tested, improved and taken towards implementation, officials said on Thursday.

The challenge will be inaugurated on Friday at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and will cover five states and three union territories -- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.