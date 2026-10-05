Pralhad Joshi reviews draft National Mental Health and Well-Being Policy for Schools

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday chaired a meeting to deliberate on the draft National Mental Health and Well-Being Policy for Schools.
"Held a meeting with officials of the education ministry to deliberate on the draft National Mental Health & Well-Being Policy for Schools. Discussions focused on strengthening a supportive and inclusive school environment that places mental health and emotional well-being at the centre of a child's overall development," Joshi said in a post on X.
"Ensuring that every student feels safe, supported and empowered to learn and grow remains a key priority. The government remains committed to making mental health and well-being an integral part of India's education ecosystem," he added.
The review meeting formed part of the ongoing process to finalise the draft mental health policy for schools.
Once completed, the framework is expected to guide schools in strengthening mental health awareness, support mechanisms and well-being practices for students and educators.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.