Pralhad Joshi orders full audit as 50 NTA personnel removed

During the meeting, the Education Minister was informed that over 50 staff have been removed from NTA, ten new professional leadership positions (Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, CISO, GM, Test Security, GM, R&D and Psychometrics, and others) have been advertised and are being onboarded, and domain specialists are being brought in from the private sector for cyber-security, psychometrics, question-paper design and other specialised areas.