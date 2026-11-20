New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday held bilateral discussions with his UAE counterpart Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar in Dubai and the two leaders deliberated on setting up permanent campuses of premier Indian institutions like IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad in the Middle Eastern country.

While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi-Abu Dhabi, began operations in 2024, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), opened its campus in the Dubai International Academic City last year.