New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday held bilateral discussions with his UAE counterpart Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar in Dubai and the two leaders deliberated on setting up permanent campuses of premier Indian institutions like IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad in the Middle Eastern country.
While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi-Abu Dhabi, began operations in 2024, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), opened its campus in the Dubai International Academic City last year.
"Held bilateral discussions with H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, UAE Minister of @MOHRE_UAE and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, to advance the growing India-UAE partnership in education, skills and research," Joshi said in a post on X.
"Discussions focused on operationalising the India-UAE Education MoU, strengthening academic mobility, facilitating the authentication of educational documents through DigiLocker, and expanding joint, dual-degree and twinning programmes. We also discussed establishing permanent campuses of premier Indian institutions in the UAE, including @IITDAD123 and @IIMAhmedabad," he added.
Joshi said he emphasised building on the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in research, innovation and entrepreneurship through Atal Incubation Centres and Atal Tinkering Labs, including setting up a Joint Skill Centre in the UAE to strengthen industry-aligned skill development and enhance opportunities for the youth.
"... education is emerging as a defining pillar of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for academic collaboration and bringing our people and institutions closer," the minister said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.