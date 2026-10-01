Pralhad Joshi meets Punjab governor, discusses proposals for Punjab Engineering College

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here and discussed key proposals about the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh.
"Shri Gulab Katariaji, Hon'ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, met me today. We discussed key proposals for Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh. Assured Shri Kataria ji that all necessary steps to strengthen PEC, which is a premier institution, will be taken expeditiously," Joshi said in a post on X.
Punjab Engineering College, a deemed-to-be university having its roots in Lahore as Mugalpura Engineering College since 1921, moved to its present campus in Chandigarh in 1953 as PEC, affiliated to Panjab University.
The institute became a deemed university in 2003 through an education ministry notification and was rechristened as PEC University of Technology in 2009.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.