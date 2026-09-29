Pralhad Joshi meets French education minister, discusses expanding student and faculty mobility

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi met his French counterpart Philippe Baptiste on Monday and discussed expanding student and faculty mobility besides avenues for further strengthening India-France partnership in education, research and innovation.
After the meeting, Joshi said the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 offers a strong platform to deepen partnerships, foster innovation and build future-ready talent through closer academic and research linkages between the two countries.
"Engaged with H.E. Mr @PhBaptiste, Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space of France, to further strengthen the India-France partnership in education, research and innovation," Joshi said in a post on X.
"Discussed expanding student and faculty mobility, strengthening institutional partnerships and joint research, advancing the revised Mutual Recognition of Qualifications Agreement, and taking forward collaborations through SPARC, GIAN and the Franco-Indian Campus in Life Sciences & Health.
"Also discussed the proposed IIT campus in Nice and building on the momentum of #BharatInnovates2026," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.