Pralhad Joshi launches Seva First Innovation Challenge, calls on youth to solve real-life problems

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on September 25 called on young people to combine innovation with the spirit of "Seva" and develop practical solutions to problems faced by communities.

Joshi was speaking at the launch of the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He also launched the challenge's website and registration portal. The initiative is being organised by the Ministry of Education, AICTE and UGC, with IISc Bengaluru as the nodal institute.

"Seva must find expression in action," Joshi said, adding that understanding a problem and developing an innovative solution that can work at scale is an important form of service. He linked the initiative to the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Joshi also referred to India's young population, noting that nearly 65 per cent of the country's population is below the age of 35. He said young people should be given opportunities to turn their technological skills and curiosity into practical solutions.