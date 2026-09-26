Pralhad Joshi launches Seva First Innovation Challenge, calls on youth to solve real-life problems

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on September 25 called on young people to combine innovation with the spirit of "Seva" and develop practical solutions to problems faced by communities.
Joshi was speaking at the launch of the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. He also launched the challenge's website and registration portal. The initiative is being organised by the Ministry of Education, AICTE and UGC, with IISc Bengaluru as the nodal institute.
"Seva must find expression in action," Joshi said, adding that understanding a problem and developing an innovative solution that can work at scale is an important form of service. He linked the initiative to the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Joshi also referred to India's young population, noting that nearly 65 per cent of the country's population is below the age of 35. He said young people should be given opportunities to turn their technological skills and curiosity into practical solutions.
What is the Seva First Innovation Challenge?
The challenge is open to students and young innovators from schools, ITIs, polytechnics, colleges and universities. It has three participation levels:
Junior: Classes 6 to 12
Technical: ITI and polytechnic students
Open: Undergraduate, postgraduate students and research scholars
Participants can submit ideas under five themes: Clean and Sustainable Bharat; Prosperous Farmers, Prosperous Bharat; Healthy and Inclusive Bharat; Educated and Skilled Bharat; and Secure Bharat.
The challenge also has two solution tracks, covering product or technology solutions and business model or governance solutions.
What happens after submission?
Participants can receive academic and industry mentorship, access to laboratories and fabrication facilities, testing support, incubation and seed or pilot funding.
Selected solutions may also be connected with government ministries, state governments, local bodies, public sector undertakings and industry for possible field testing and adoption.
The official timeline says entries will undergo screening by NITs and designated technical institutions, followed by expert evaluation and shortlisting. Selected innovators will then receive support for prototyping, mentoring and showcasing their solutions.
Registration and finale
Registration for SFIC is open from September 25 to October 24, 2026. The national finale is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 10 to 17.
The South Zone initiative launched at IISc will cover Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, with IISc serving as the regional nodal institute for technical evaluation and mentorship.
Joshi also highlighted the National Education Policy 2020's focus on critical thinking, creativity, experiential learning and problem-solving. He cited the country's network of more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, over 17,300 Institutions Innovation Councils and initiatives such as the Smart India Hackathon as part of the existing innovation ecosystem.