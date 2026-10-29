Centre taps Panchatantra fables to teach critical thinking and leadership to young learners across schools

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI): Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday launched the Indian Knowledge System Panchatantra Pariyojana and said it is a step towards integrating the country's rich civilisational heritage with education.
The minister also inaugurated the new academic building at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) here.
"India's education ecosystem is advancing through new National Education Policy (NEP), blending modern innovation with the timeless wisdom of Bharatiya knowledge traditions," Joshi said at the event.
"The IKS Panchatantra Pariyojana is a significant step towards integrating India's rich civilisational heritage into education, nurturing values, leadership, critical thinking and responsible citizenship among young learners," he added.
The project uses the ancient animal fables of the Panchatantra to nurture essential life skills in young learners, specifically focusing on leadership, critical thinking, moral values and responsible citizenship.
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