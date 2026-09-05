Pralhad Joshi celebrates Teachers’ Day with 82 National Award recipients

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi interacted with 82 recipients of the National Teachers' Awards 2026 on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday.



According to the Education Ministry, the Union Education Minister advised teachers to prepare children to usher in 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Highlighting the pivotal role of educators, Joshi asserted that students represent the ultimate wealth of the nation and emphasised that they should be groomed to become all-round individuals.

"Union Education Minister Sh @JoshiPralhad interacts with recipients of the 2026 #NationalTeachersAwards. Says teachers must prepare children for ushering in #ViksitBharat2047. Students are the ultimate wealth of the nation and they should be groomed to become all-rounded individuals....Ministers of State Sh @jayantrld and @DrSukantaBJP were also present," said the Education Ministry.



Later, in a post on X, the Union Education Minister extended congratulations to the 82 teachers selected for the National Teachers’ Awards, asserting that through their outstanding contributions, the recipients continue to inspire countless students across the country to reach greater heights.