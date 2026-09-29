Pralhad Joshi, French minister discuss proposed IIT campus in Nice

India and France are discussing the possibility of establishing an IIT campus in Nice, with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi raising the proposal during his meeting with French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste in New Delhi on September 28.

The meeting covered broader cooperation in higher education, including student, faculty and researcher mobility, institutional partnerships, joint academic programmes and research. The proposed IIT campus in Nice was among the areas discussed, according to Joshi's post following the meeting.

The French minister is in India from September 28 to 30 for discussions on education, research and innovation. The meeting comes during the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, with both countries seeking to expand their academic and research links.