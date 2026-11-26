New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on Education for 2026, with discussions focusing on internationalising Indian education and positioning India as a global knowledge hub.
"Deliberations covered expanding Indian universities globally, facilitating foreign university campuses in India, strengthening international research partnerships, student and faculty exchange programmes, and attracting international students," Joshi said on X.
The minister informed that members were sensitised about steps taken to internationalise school education through CBSE Global and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) expansion, multilingual learning, global teacher mobility, curriculum reforms and cross-cultural exposure.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.