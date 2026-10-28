Pralhad Joshi calls for end to marks-driven education, seeks wider access to CBSE Experience Centre

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday called for a shift from rote learning and an excessive focus on examination scores to experiential education, saying the pressure to secure marks often comes at the expense of students’ understanding, confidence and individual interests.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Experience Centre at its integrated office complex in Dwarka, New Delhi, Joshi also called for expanding the facility and ensuring that students from economically disadvantaged families could access it.

“Much of a student's time goes into memorising and planning how to score marks. Parents, too, often feel the marks must be scored somehow,” Joshi said, describing the prevailing attitude as “marks-wadi”.

“The cost is that a child's understanding, learning capacity and interests go unexamined,” he said, adding that knowledge that remains in books and cannot be applied when needed serves little purpose. He linked the approach to the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The minister also connected the emphasis on marks with the growing importance of coaching centres, arguing that students were increasingly being pushed towards memorisation and examination preparation rather than the practical application of what they learn.