Pralhad Joshi alleges Karnataka govt schools losing students

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Karnataka government of pushing thousands of government schools towards closure due to what he described as administrative failure, claiming that student enrolment has witnessed a sharp decline under the Congress government.

In a statement, Joshi alleged that since the Congress party came to power in Karnataka, the government had remained preoccupied with internal power struggles instead of governance, adversely affecting the education sector.