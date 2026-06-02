Praise and questions surround Kerala's menstrual leave proposal

KOZHIKODE: For generations, schoolgirls have walked into classrooms bearing more than just books and bags. They have carried abdominal cramps, headaches, fatigue, nausea, dizziness and discomfort – often in silence. Now, Kerala is attempting something that no other Indian state has formally done at the school level.

The state government’s proposal to introduce up to three days of optional menstrual leave every month for girl students has ignited a statewide conversation on health, education, dignity and equality.

At the heart of the debate lies a larger question: should schools recognise menstruation as a legitimate health issue that can affect learning, or should support come in other forms without formal leave?

Former DGP and BJP leader R Sreelekha was among the first prominent voices to question the proposal. In a social media post, she asked whether regular menstrual leave could make a student’s menstrual cycle publicly identifiable.

“If girls stay away from classes every month, family members, schools and others may come to know when a particular child is menstruating. Is this menstrual dignity?” she asked.

Similar concerns were raised by senior IUML leader and Vanitha League member Noorbina Rasheed, who argued that the emotional impact of such a policy must be carefully examined. “When girls avail such menstrual leaves, it could land them in mental distress. Authorities must ensure that the privacy of girls is not affected through such policies,” she said.

A first for India

The proposal, announced in the government’s policy declaration and later elaborated upon by General Education Minister N Samsudheen, is being promoted under the broader framework of “menstrual dignity” – an effort to make schools more responsive to the realities faced by adolescent girls.

Clarifying the government’s position, Samsudheen said the proposal is not intended to encourage absenteeism but to support students who experience severe physical difficulties during menstruation.

“There are many children who suffer intense physical discomfort during their menstrual days. The proposal is only meant to provide relief to them. It is not intended to exclude or isolate anyone,” the minister said. He also emphasised that the leave would be entirely optional and that the government would consider all opinions before finalising the policy.

What research says

A study published in the National Library of Medicine examining school absenteeism among adolescent girls found that nearly half of the surveyed students had missed school during menstruation. The findings echo hundreds of studies conducted across the country over the past two decades.

Researchers have consistently documented how menstrual symptoms – including pelvic pain, abdominal cramps, headaches, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and dizziness – can significantly affect concentration, learning and participation in school activities.

Dr Meera Krishnan, a gynaecologist based in Kozhikode, believes the discussion must begin with recognising menstruation as a health issue rather than a social inconvenience. “For some girls, menstruation is merely uncomfortable. For others, it can be debilitating. Conditions such as dysmenorrhea, endometriosis and hormonal disorders can make attending classes extremely difficult. A flexible policy acknowledges that reality,” she said.

Mental health dimension

Mental health experts argue that the issue extends beyond physical symptoms. Clinical psychologist Dr Anjana Nair says many adolescents struggle not only with pain but also with anxiety, embarrassment and social stigma surrounding menstruation.

“Many girls grow up believing they should hide their discomfort and continue functioning as if nothing is happening. Recognising menstrual health through policy can validate their experiences and reduce feelings of guilt or inadequacy,” she explained.

At the same time, she cautioned that privacy safeguards would be essential. “If a student is required to repeatedly disclose personal details or justify her absence publicly, the policy could create new pressures. Confidentiality must be built into the system from the beginning.”

Women’s rights advocates and social activists have largely welcomed the proposal, describing it as a significant step in moving discussions on women’s health from awareness campaigns to actual policy intervention. Social activist Sapna M said, “Equality is not simply about access to education. It is also about ensuring that health never becomes a barrier to that education.”

Experiments with menstrual leave policies

Several countries and educational institutions have experimented with menstrual leave policies in different forms. Spain, for example, introduced legislation allowing menstrual leave for workers and students experiencing severe menstrual symptoms. Studies from Europe, Asia and Latin America have consistently found that severe menstrual pain can negatively affect attendance, academic performance and overall wellbeing.

This story has been written by Pooja Nair.