Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu confirmed for Norway Chess 2026

Stavanger: Indian star Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu has been confirmed for the upcoming 2026 edition of Norway Chess to be played in Oslo in May and June 2026.

One of the leading talents of the new generation, Praggnanandhaa qualified for the 2026 Candidates Tournament after winning the 2025 FIDE Circuit and continues to establish himself among the very best chess players in the world.

“Looking forward to being back in Norway Chess, I enjoyed playing in 2024. Most exciting format I have played!” says Praggnanandhaa.