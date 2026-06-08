Praggnanandhaa honoured by Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with Rs 50 lakh reward after historic Norway Chess triumph

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday felicitated Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, following the chess prodigy's historic victory at the Norway Chess 2026 tournament.



The felicitation ceremony was held at the Chief Secretariat in Chennai, where the Chief Minister also played a game of chess with the 20-year-old Grandmaster, who recently became the first Indian player to win the prestigious Norway Chess title.