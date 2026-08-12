Pragg stuns World Championship challenger Sindarov in Sinquefield Cup

St. Louis: Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa scored a big win over World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the second round of the Sinquefield Cup.
After a draw against Sam Sevian, Praggnanandhaa scored his first win of the Sinquefield Cup 2026, joining the leaders pack of four other players with 1.5/2 points.
Praggnanandhaa was pressing in the rook-knight endgame, and eventually Sindarov made a mistake, and Pragg won the six-hour-long marathon game in 95 moves. After a lot of exchanges on move 46, the players entered the rook and Knight with 2 Pawns vs. Rook and Knight vs. 1 Pawn. On move 82, Sindarov made a blunder, and Pragg managed to seal the advantage and clinch the victory.
The 20-year-old had opened his campaign with a draw against American Sam Sevian and entered the second round with half a point. The victory over Sindarov has now immediately thrust him into the early title conversation.
There were three more decisive results where Aronian won against Vincent Keymer, MVL won against Sevian, and Wesley So defeated Jorden van Foreest.
Praggnanandhaa next faces Keymer in Round 3, scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 PM IST. After two rounds, five players share the lead with 1.5/2 the battle at the top is already heating up.
The 2026 Sinquefield Cup is a final regular-season stop and signature classical event of the Grand Chess Tour. Tournament play runs August 10–19, with ten elite grandmasters contesting nine rounds of classical chess and one last opportunity to earn Tour Points before the 2026 GCT Grand Finals.
Praggnanandhaa won his first Rapid & Blitz title at the 2026 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz as the first U.S. leg of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT). The Indian grandmaster built his victory by topping the rapid section with 12 of a possible 18 points before sealing the overall title in the blitz, winning USD 50,000. His rapid performance also lifted him into the live top 10 of the world rapid rankings for the first time in his career.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.