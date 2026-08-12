Pragg stuns World Championship challenger Sindarov in Sinquefield Cup

St. Louis: Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa scored a big win over World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the second round of the Sinquefield Cup.

After a draw against Sam Sevian, Praggnanandhaa scored his first win of the Sinquefield Cup 2026, joining the leaders pack of four other players with 1.5/2 points.

Praggnanandhaa was pressing in the rook-knight endgame, and eventually Sindarov made a mistake, and Pragg won the six-hour-long marathon game in 95 moves. After a lot of exchanges on move 46, the players entered the rook and Knight with 2 Pawns vs. Rook and Knight vs. 1 Pawn. On move 82, Sindarov made a blunder, and Pragg managed to seal the advantage and clinch the victory.