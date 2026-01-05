PRAGATI driving timely execution of mega projects, says J&K chief secretary

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said on Monday that Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) is driving the execution of mega projects in the union territory.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the PRAGATI platform in expediting major developmental projects across J&K, the chief secretary said that it has emerged as a powerful instrument for resolving long-pending issues and ensuring the timely execution of big-ticket initiatives.

Addressing a press briefing here, the Chief Secretary underscored the significance of PRAGATI@50, noting that the technology-driven governance mechanism has successfully unlocked several projects that had remained stalled for decades due to inter-departmental bottlenecks and procedural delays.