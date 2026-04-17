Pradhanpat waterfall gets place in school syllabus

DEOGARH: In a significant step towards integrating local and natural heritage into formal education, the scenic Pradhanpat waterfall of Deogarh district has been included in school textbooks from the ongoing academic session 2026-27.

The inclusion comes as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 under which the School and Mass Education department of the Odisha government has introduced revised textbooks this year. The content has been developed by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA).

Pradhanpat has been featured in the Class-V language textbook Bhasa Mahak (Literature), specifically in Chapter 9 titled ‘Pathara Kahuchi Katha’. The chapter presents a detailed account of the Pradhanpat waterfall, highlighting its historical significance along with references to other related prominent religious sites such as Maa Pradhani and Maa Panchakhanda. It also brings attention to century-old poems inscribed on pillars at Basanta Nivas, a historic structure near the waterfall noted for its engraved marble pillars.

Deogarh collector Kabindra Sahu said, “While students in Deogarh are familiar with the significance of Pradhanpat, many remain unaware of its history and background. Its inclusion in school textbooks will not only benefit students of Deogarh but also help children across Odisha learn about the legacy of Pradhanpat.”

The inclusion is being seen as a long-overdue recognition of the district’s ecological and historical importance, while also promoting awareness among young learners about local tourism and heritage.

The move has sparked a wave of joy and pride across Deogarh, with many hailing it as a milestone in preserving and promoting the district’s identity through education. Dilip Guru, a resident, said, “Pradhanpat has always been an integral part of our identity. We hope that in the coming years, its legacy will be explored in greater detail and also find a place in the history syllabus.”

The development comes amid a renewed spotlight on Pradhanpat in recent times. While Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan has emphasised the need to develop the site to unlock Deogarh’s tourism potential on multiple occasions, the scenic waterfall had also drawn national attention last year when President Droupadi Murmu highlighted it among the state’s top tourist attractions during the Odisha Parab held in New Delhi.

This story has been written by Mayank Bhusan Pani, Ashok Nanda.