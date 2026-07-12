Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya launches 'Jan Se Gan Tak'

New Delhi: Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has launched "Jan Se Gan Tak" a distinctive educational outreach initiative aimed at introducing higher secondary school students of Delhi to the constitutional foundations, democratic traditions and national values that have shaped the Republic of India.
"Jan Se Gan Tak" represents a journey from the individual citizen, Jan, to the collective constitutional Republic--Gan. It reminds young learners that democracy is sustained not only through institutions, but also through informed, responsible and participative citizens.
Through this initiative, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya aspires to inspire a generation that understands its constitutional inheritance, takes pride in India's democratic legacy and recognises its own role in shaping the nation's future.
Conceived as an immersive museum-based learning experience, the programme seeks to take constitutional education beyond textbooks and classrooms. Through curated exhibitions, scholarly interpretation and meaningful dialogue, students are encouraged to understand the Constitution not merely as a legal document, but as a living expression of India's collective aspirations, responsibilities and democratic spirit.
The programme features a specially curated walkthrough of the Parichay and Constitution Galleries at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. These galleries present different facets of the making, evolution and functioning of the Constitution of India through immersive exhibits, historical narratives, archival material and innovative methods of storytelling.
Led by a qualified scholar, the walkthrough is followed by an interactive session in which students are invited to ask questions, exchange ideas and reflect upon constitutional principles such as justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, citizenship, representation and public participation. The initiative has been designed to encourage critical thinking while helping young learners connect historical developments with the functioning of contemporary democracy.
At the heart of "Jan Se Gan Tak" lies the objective of enabling students to understand "India, that is Bharat" through the lens of the Constitution. The programme provides an opportunity to explore how India's civilisational values, social diversity and democratic traditions found expression in its constitutional framework.
The initiative also highlights the significant role played by India's Prime Ministers in strengthening democratic institutions, responding to national challenges and translating constitutional ideals into policies and programmes. By connecting constitutional history with the leadership and contributions of successive Prime Ministers, the programme offers students a broader understanding of India's journey as a democratic nation.
The inaugural Jan Se Gan Tak Walk, organised on 10 July 2026, witnessed the participation of 21 students representing five prominent schools of Delhi: Apeejay School, Ahlcon Public School, Vidya Bharati School, Modern School and Venkateshwar International School.
The students participated enthusiastically in the scholar-led walkthrough and interactive discussion. The session encouraged them to examine the Constitution as an enduring source of national unity and to appreciate the responsibilities that accompany democratic citizenship.
The programme reflects Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya's commitment to complementing formal education through experiential learning. By transforming the museum into a space for dialogue, discovery and civic engagement, the initiative seeks to foster constitutional awareness, historical understanding and national consciousness among young citizens.
The programme will be organised every Friday for selected students recommended by participating schools. Schools interested in nominating students or participating in future sessions may contact the officials of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya through the official email addresses available on the Sangrahalaya's website. This continuing engagement is expected to bring more young learners closer to India's constitutional heritage and democratic values.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.