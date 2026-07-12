Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya launches 'Jan Se Gan Tak'

New Delhi: Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has launched "Jan Se Gan Tak" a distinctive educational outreach initiative aimed at introducing higher secondary school students of Delhi to the constitutional foundations, democratic traditions and national values that have shaped the Republic of India.

"Jan Se Gan Tak" represents a journey from the individual citizen, Jan, to the collective constitutional Republic--Gan. It reminds young learners that democracy is sustained not only through institutions, but also through informed, responsible and participative citizens.



Through this initiative, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya aspires to inspire a generation that understands its constitutional inheritance, takes pride in India's democratic legacy and recognises its own role in shaping the nation's future.



Conceived as an immersive museum-based learning experience, the programme seeks to take constitutional education beyond textbooks and classrooms. Through curated exhibitions, scholarly interpretation and meaningful dialogue, students are encouraged to understand the Constitution not merely as a legal document, but as a living expression of India's collective aspirations, responsibilities and democratic spirit.