Pradhan made significant contributions to Education system: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had made significant contributions and had brought meaningful reforms to the education system.
Earlier in the day, Pradhan resigned from his post following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.
"Dharmendra Pradhan Ji has fulfilled every responsibility in his public life with dedication, honesty, and complete devotion. As Union Education Minister, he made a significant contribution to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020," Gupta said in a post on X.
She said education in Indian languages received a boost under Pradhan's tenure, while technical and higher education expanded, creating new opportunities for students.
"Prioritising national interest above all, he has submitted his resignation from his position. This decision reflects his unwavering commitment to ethical values, dignity, and principles in public life," she added.
Gupta wished Pradhan success in his continued service to the nation.
Following his resignation on Saturday, Pradhan said it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.
"I took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one," he said, adding he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.