Pradhan made significant contributions to Education system: Delhi CM

"Dharmendra Pradhan Ji has fulfilled every responsibility in his public life with dedication, honesty, and complete devotion. As Union Education Minister, he made a significant contribution to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020," Gupta said in a post on X.

She said education in Indian languages received a boost under Pradhan's tenure, while technical and higher education expanded, creating new opportunities for students.

"Prioritising national interest above all, he has submitted his resignation from his position. This decision reflects his unwavering commitment to ethical values, dignity, and principles in public life," she added.