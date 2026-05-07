Pradhan launches School Management Committee Guidelines 2026

He said that as the academic cycle progresses, "we first review what was taught in the previous year -- this becomes the foundation for the next phase of learning".

"In a few months, we will complete six years of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and we will be entering its seventh year. The first phase has already been completed," he said.

He further said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made textbooks available up to Class 9, and new textbooks for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be introduced in the coming years.