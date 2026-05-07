Pradhan launches School Management Committee Guidelines 2026

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026, underscoring the need for stronger community participation, improved school infrastructure and updated pedagogy in line with the National Education Policy 2020.
Addressing the inaugural event here attended by education ministers from several states and senior officials, Pradhan underlined that SMCs are not a new concept but have evolved over time and remain central to improving learning outcomes and governance in schools.
He said that as the academic cycle progresses, "we first review what was taught in the previous year -- this becomes the foundation for the next phase of learning".
"In a few months, we will complete six years of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and we will be entering its seventh year. The first phase has already been completed," he said.
He further said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made textbooks available up to Class 9, and new textbooks for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be introduced in the coming years.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.