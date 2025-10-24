Practicals in first year, new Accountancy stream: Telangana announces changes to Intermediate education

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Education portfolio, has approved extensive modifications to the state's intermediate education system.

Announced yesterday, Thursday, October 24, these changes aim to enhance practical learning and streamline the curriculum.

Under the new system, students in Math, Physics & Chemistry (MPC) and Biology, Physics & Chemistry (BiPC) streams will have to appear for practical exams also in the first year. In the current system, students are only required to give practical exams in the second year, Deccan Chronicle reports.

Currently, practical tests in Physics and Chemistry carry 30 marks each. From 2026-27, these will be distributed equally: 15 marks in the first year and 15 in the second.

For BiPC, the 120 marks for practicals across the subjects will be distributed equally across the two years.

This system will be implemented from the 2026-27 academic year.

All subjects will be evaluated using an 80:20 ratio, with written exams receiving 80 per cent and internal assessments receiving 20 per cent weightage of marks. This marking scheme was formerly limited to English.

The syllabus for MPC subjects will be lowered and aligned with NCERT norms, while a new AEC (Accounts, Economics, Commerce) group, similar to the CEC (Civics, Economics, Commerce) group, will be formed to give students more options.

Officials stated that the modifications are intended to make Telangana's intermediate education system more student-friendly, practical, and nationally competitive.