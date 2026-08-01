Practical learning, copy-free exams: Rajasthan Governor outlines vision for higher education

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS): Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasised that universities must impart practical education while fostering students’ intellectual growth, asserting that higher education should prepare young people to contribute meaningfully to nation‑building.
He said educational institutions should move swiftly toward conducting copy‑free examinations to ensure transparency and uphold academic integrity.
Addressing the 40th Foundation Day celebrations and the K.N. Nag Memorial Lecture Series at Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University on Saturday, the Governor said intellectually empowered students are the country’s greatest strength.
Referring to the provisions of the National Education Policy, he stressed the need to develop students’ analytical and creative abilities alongside academic knowledge.
Bagde underlined that practical learning should be an integral part of higher education, enabling students to acquire skills relevant to real‑world challenges.
He said introducing copy‑free examinations would strengthen the credibility of educational institutions and encourage merit‑based learning.
During the program, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission has approved the establishment of an agriculture‑based Centre of Excellence under Industry 4.0 at the university, with an investment of Rs 20 crore.
The centre is expected to benefit farmers and agricultural researchers across the region.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.