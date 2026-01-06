PMC polls embrace digital campaigning over slogans and banners

Pune: With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections approaching, a noticeable shift is emerging in the city's political landscape. In pockets such as the posh areas of Viman Nagar, Lohegaon and Wagholi under Ward No. 3 of the PMC, traditional campaign slogans and street-corner speeches are gradually giving way to presentations, charts and timelines, signalling a new style of electioneering driven by highly educated, professional candidates.



At the centre of this evolving trend are Aishwarya Pathare and Surendra Pathare, BJP candidates with strong business and professional backgrounds, who have introduced a "corporate-style manifesto" that mirrors boardroom strategies more than conventional political rhetoric. The manifesto, presented through structured documents and PowerPoint-based briefings, outlines time-bound goals, outcome-driven solutions, and measurable governance benchmarks.



Speaking to ANI, Aishwarya Pathare, a professional engineer and entrepreneur, said, "Rather than listing generic assurances, the manifesto focuses on execution. It details plans to address long-pending civic challenges in Lohegaon, Wagholi and Viman Nagar, including infrastructure gaps, traffic congestion and unplanned urban expansion. Proposals include road widening to ease traffic bottlenecks, strengthening public transport connectivity, regulating unauthorised construction and ensuring the delivery of basic civic amenities through planned development."