The Powerpuff Girls cast reunites after Tom Kane’s stroke



"In December 2020, our Powerpuff Girls father, Professor Utonium--Tom Kane--suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak. We're so grateful to see him again and to witness his recovery. We love you, Tom xx

EG, Tara, and Cathrine," Daily wrote in her caption.

Kane also shared a photo from the reunion, writing, "Reunited with my girls!!"

Strong commented on the post, writing, "We were SO happy...so emotional to be back with our professor. It's been way too long beautiful friend."

According to PEOPLE, in December 2020, Kane's daughter revealed that the voice actor had been largely absent from public events and social media after suffering a left-sided stroke, which caused weakness on the right side of his body and affected the speech center of his brain.

She later continued, "My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech. He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post."

The show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes on Cartoon Network between 1998 and 2005 following which 'The Powerpuff Girls Movie' was released in 2002. A rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.

(ANI)