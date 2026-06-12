Poverty and family distress driving children out of schools, Chennai study finds

Chennai: A study of nearly 100 out-of-school children in Chennai’s Ezhil Nagar resettlement site on the city’s outskirts has shown that poverty, family distress and discriminatory school practices are among the major factors driving children out of schools.

The study, released ahead of the World Day Against Child Labour by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), stated that school dropout should be tackled through effective coordinated intervention from multiple government departments, including school education, social welfare, labour, police and health, as it is beyond the mandate of a single department.