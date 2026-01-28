India has potential to become global chemicals manufacturing hub: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to transform India into a global manufacturing hub for the chemicals sector, according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The Minister highlighted that the strategic trade pact will unlock significant opportunities for domestic production and international supply chain integration.



Goyal shared details of a high-level meeting on X, stating, "Delighted to welcome and hold an in-depth discussion with the global board of @BASF, led by Dr. Markus Kamieth on the historic day of the #IndiaEUTradeDeal. We deliberated on the vast opportunities India offers, driven by a robust and growing domestic market, a skilled workforce, and a young, aspirational nation. We also discussed our complementary strengths, BASF's operations in India, and the potential for India to emerge as a global hub for chemicals manufacturing."



Apart from chemicals, the textile industry is projected to see a substantial surge in exports, with the potential to grow from the current USD 7 billion to approximately USD 30-40 billion.