KPSC must be cleaned up before exams, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that all ongoing recruitment examinations being conducted by KPSC be postponed until the commission is thoroughly cleaned up and transparency is restored.
The JD(S) leader urged the Karnataka government to defer the November 15 examination to recruit 319 Gazetted Probationers (KAS) posts.
He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigations into alleged examination and recruitment irregularities over the past three to four years were underway. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also probing the matter following directions from the High Court.
"Given the ongoing investigations and allegations of financial transactions, I have no confidence that the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) can conduct examinations and make transparent and fair appointments. Several job aspirants have also raised similar concerns," Kumaraswamy told reporters.
He pointed out that a committee headed by former minister R V Deshpande, constituted to suggest reforms in the commission, had not yet submitted its report.
Candidates were protesting at Freedom Park, and conducting examinations amid such uncertainty would amount to injustice to deserving and meritorious aspirants, he said.
"Only after the KPSC is completely cleaned up and transparency is ensured, the recruitment examinations should be conducted," he demanded.
The JD(S) leader also accused the state government of failing to address farmers' problems despite drought conditions and alleged irregularities in the disbursement of crop insurance claims.
He said farmers who had paid their insurance premiums were being cheated by insurance companies, while the state government failed to release its matching grant or share of the contribution.
"The government has become completely inactive on this issue. Making announcements alone cannot solve the problems faced by farmers," he said.
Referring to the recent increase in bus fares and public protests against it, Kumaraswamy alleged that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had suddenly convened a press conference and announced another Rs 2,500 in relief for farmers to divert public attention.
Alleging that Karnataka's financial condition had deteriorated, the Union minister questioned the government's decision to announce new development projects despite substantial pending payments to contractors of public works.
He claimed that the government had cleared road development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in a Cabinet meeting, while contractors who had already completed their work were yet to receive nearly Rs 39,000 crore. He called it "ridiculous".
He further alleged that the state government had introduced a "package-based contracting system", under which local contractors were being sidelined, and contracts were being awarded to firms from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
"Because of this system, local contractors are facing severe financial difficulties," he added.
Kumaraswamy also accused Congress leaders of taking credit for establishing and developing medical institutions in Ramanagara (South Bengaluru) district, CM D K Shivakumar's home district.
Referring to a recent Congress programme in Ramanagara, he alleged that party leaders were projecting medical colleges and other institutions as their own achievements.
"When I was the CM in 2006, I decided to shift the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to Ramanagara and provided the necessary funds. Now, Congress leaders are falsely claiming credit for it," he said.
He also said that approval for establishing a medical college in Kanakapura had been granted during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.
The Chamundeshwari and Dayananda Sagar Medical Colleges in Harohalli were private institutions, and Congress leaders had no contribution to their establishment, he added.
Extending his Diwali greetings, Kumaraswamy advised the state government to abandon what he described as politics of hatred, caste-based politics and vendetta.
"Instead of indulging in politics of hatred, caste and revenge through the misuse of agencies such as the SIT, the government should work sincerely for the development of the state," he said.
He assured that he would support the government if it undertook good initiatives in the interest of the people.
However, he alleged that the ruling government was instead attempting to suppress the Opposition.
Meanwhile, more than 20 Congress leaders from the Kunigal Assembly constituency joined the JD(S) in Kumaraswamy's presence on Saturday.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.