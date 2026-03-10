Posters of all sorts deface Coimbatore government college compound wall, students miffed

COIMBATORE: Political posters have started appearing at public places and especially on the compound walls of government buildings ahead of the assembly election.

Parties and organisations have not even spared the compound wall of the Coimbatore Government Arts College while resorting to indiscriminate pasting of posters. Students want the college administration to take steps to curb the practice.

Political parties have been spoiling the compound wall by pasting numerous posters in recent times. Posters of various organisations and even commercial establishments are also seen on the outer wall of the college, students said.