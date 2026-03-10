Posters of all sorts deface Coimbatore government college compound wall, students miffed

COIMBATORE: Political posters have started appearing at public places and especially on the compound walls of government buildings ahead of the assembly election.
Parties and organisations have not even spared the compound wall of the Coimbatore Government Arts College while resorting to indiscriminate pasting of posters. Students want the college administration to take steps to curb the practice.
Political parties have been spoiling the compound wall by pasting numerous posters in recent times. Posters of various organisations and even commercial establishments are also seen on the outer wall of the college, students said.
A student, P Manojkumar, told TNIE that since the college is located in the heart of the city, political parties and private entities have been pasting cinema, political, advertisement, and greeting posters all over the compound wall.
"This practice has intensified, particularly, since February, with new posters being layered one on top of the other. Now, the compound wall has become an eyesore for the students," he said.
He alleged that the college administration is not bothered and said this practice of pasting posters may increase during election time.
Another student said, as per the norm, posters cannot be affixed on government buildings. They are affixed on compound walls of the college in violation of the norm."
"The college administration should remove all posters and write a warning message on the compound wall about legal action. Moreover, if anyone sticks posters, the college administration should file a police complaint to stop this," he added.
College Principal M Yezhili told TNIE that they would write a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, in this regard.