Portal for ST distress relief aid to be launched in Kerala, says minister

Thiruvananthapuram: An online portal has been developed for the timely disbursal of assistance from the distress relief fund of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, Kerala Minister O R Kelu said on Wednesday.

With the launch of the portal, emergency medical aid and financial assistance will be made available to beneficiaries from marginalised communities in a hassle-free and time-bound manner, he said.

The portal will be officially launched at a function to be held at the Durbar Hall of the state Secretariat, according to a statement.