Poor quality of mid-day meal at Mylavaram government school: Headmaster suspended

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh cautioned to take stringent action against those responsible for serving sub-standard food lacking hygiene, quality and nutritional value to students under Mid-day meal scheme.

Following allegations of poor-quality mid-day meals at a government school in Mylavaram, Lokesh reviewed the issue with education department officials over the phone. Officials said their inquiry found the school headmaster, John, allegedly misled students and circulated misinformation on social media to create controversy.