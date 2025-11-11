Poor amenities: Students of Coimbatore Govt College are in distress

Students crowd in front of the restroom during the 15-minute interval, he said.

"Students use toilets located 150 to 200 metre from the Science block, where there are only five toilet cubicles. Girl students face similar problems," he added.

Another student, P Murali (name changed), said two water purifiers on the ground floor and first floor of the same block, are dysfunctional.

"If students need water, they have to go to the auditorium a few metres away where there is only one drinking water tank in an area that is not well maintained. However, the teachers' room has a functioning water purifier.