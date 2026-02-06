Poompuhar’s handicrafts exhibition begins, artisans honoured with prizes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the Mega Handicrafts Exhibition-cum-Conference, organised by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, at the Kalaivanar Arangam in the city.

The event, running from February 5 to 8, aims to showcase the Tamil Nadu’s rich handicraft traditions on a global platform.

The CM also presented the ‘Living Craft Treasure’ award to 10 senior artisans aged above 65 and the Poompuhar state award to another 10 outstanding craftsmen and craftswomen for their significant contribution to the handicrafts sector during 2025-26.