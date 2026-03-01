Ponniyathankam festival to be brought alive through AR-VR games and comics for the next generation

The project will be launched under the leadership of Thalassery MLA and Speaker A N Shamseer. He said the initiative is envisioned to pass on the legacy and significance of Ponniyathankam to the younger generation, besides turning it into a major attraction for visitors.

“Widely regarded as the world’s largest kalaripayattu festival, Ponniyathankam can be effectively positioned as a global tourist attraction if it is promoted strategically across various platforms. This will contribute to the growth and development of the community and the artists associated with it,” Shamseer said.

As part of the project, plans are under way to develop comic stories centred on legendary figures such as Thacholi Othenan, Unniyarcha, and Kadirur Gurukkal. Organisers acknowledge that the primary challenge lies in presenting these stories in a contemporary style without compromising on their originality, historical essence, and legendary significance.

Kerala Professional Network-Thalassery Chapter and College of Engineering, Thalassery, are joining hands to make the project a reality. Planned to be executed in two phases, it is expected to be completed in six months.