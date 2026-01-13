Pongal rush: Salem Aavin steps up production of ghee, sweets

SALEM: Ahead of Pongal, Salem Aavin has significantly stepped up the production of festive essentials such as ghee and sweets to meet the seasonal demand, with officials stating that production has been increased to around 5.5 tonnes across various product categories.

While the normal requirement of ghee and sweets during regular days is around 80 kg per month, demand rises sharply during the Pongal season, prompting advance planning and bulk procurement, officials said.

Salem Aavin currently procures about 6.5 lakh litres of milk every day from nearly 2.25 lakh farmers through 787 primary milk cooperative societies. Of this, around 3.5 lakh litres are dispatched as raw milk to other cities, 2.5 lakh litres are utilised to meet Salem's local demand, and the remaining 50,000 litres are converted into value-added products such as milk powder, butter, ghee, curd, buttermilk, paneer, khova and milkshakes. These products are packed in tetra packs with a shelf life of up to six months.