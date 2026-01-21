Pongal Bird Count 2026 records 343 species, rare bluethroat sighted in Tirupattur

“The tufted duck was spotted for the first time in Villupuram, and the thick-billed warbler, usually associated with the Western Ghats, was also sighted there,” he said.

However, he noted a worrying trend in waterfowl numbers. “We did not record even a small number of several duck species, including the eurasian wigeon, during the four days.

This could be due to reduced water storage or drought-like conditions, as these species were commonly seen earlier in water bodies across Puducherry and Cuddalore,” he said, adding that surveys were conducted not only in wetlands but also in urban areas, villages and along access routes.

In southern Tamil Nadu, Dr B Kavitha Bharathi, Assistant Professor of Zoology at Poompuhar College, Melaiyur, spotted large numbers of knob-billed ducks and painted storks on a pond in Tirunelveli.