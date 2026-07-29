Pondicherry Central University to establish its campus in Mahe

Puducherry: Pondicherry Central University will establish its campus in Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory geographically surrounded by Kerala, a university official said on Tuesday.
The proposed campus would serve students from Mahe, Kerala and Karnataka, a release from the University's Deputy Registrar (Public Relations) K Mahesh said.
Efforts were made to establish the campus for several years. With the territorial government allocating three acres of land in Chalakkara in Mahe on lease for a period of 19 years at a nominal rent of Rs 5 per annum, the plan to have the campus has now become a reality, the release added.
The release credited Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Vice Chancellor P Prakash Babu for the 'successful fruitioning of the plan' to have a campus in Mahe.
The Head of the Department of International Business, the School of Management in the University, Rajeesh Viswanathan, has been posted as Officer on Special Duty at Mahe to head the project.
In addition to expanding educational opportunities, the campus would invigorate tourism, hospitality and allied industries which would foster economic growth and enhance Mahe's global visibility, the release further said.
The University aims to introduce courses in Business Administration, International Business, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Banking Technology, FinTech and Data Analysis, it said.
Mahesh said that the Mahe campus would be inaugurated to commence its academic activities from the 2027-2028 academic year.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.