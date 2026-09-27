Pondicherry Central University proposes to open chapter of SNCI

Puducherry: Pondicherry Central University has proposed to open a chapter of Society for Neurochemistry India (SNCI) on its campus.
The university hosted a three-day 40th annual conference of the SCNI from September 24.
Deputy Registrar of the University K Magesh said in a release on Sunday that the meeting was attended by 350 researchers from all over the country and abroad.
The president of the SCNI Amitabha Chattopadhyay was among those who addressed the conference which was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor P Prakash Babu on September 24.
The Department of Life Sciences of the University organized the conference.
The press release said that the conference focused on "integrative neurochemistry, neuro informatics and therapeutics".
The Deputy Registrar said that the conference was aimed at strengthening practical research skills among students and young researchers.
The Vice Chancellor was keen to have a chapter of the SNCI in the University. "We are planning to set up a chapter of the Society in the University to strengthen the skills of students and research scholars," he said.
The release said the conference covered several topics including neuro informatics, artificial intelligence, genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, brain imaging, electrophysiology and therapeutic development.
The release stated that the discussions also focused on challenges in developing treatment for neurological disorders including drug delivery across the blood brain delivery and identification of potential therapeutic targets.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.