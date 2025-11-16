Pollution, stress, and lifestyle fuel sharp rise in young cancer patients

At 31, Rohan should have been planning his next trek in Himachal, not learning how to pronounce adenocarcinoma. Fit, cheerful, and the office’s go-to for wellness advice, he brushed off months of stomach cramps as “bad biryani and too much stress.” When his doctor finally said “colon cancer,” he laughed in disbelief. “I don’t even smoke!” he said. The oncologist replied softly, “You don’t have to. The air you breathe, the water you drink, and your pace of life are enough.” That grim observation sums up a growing tragedy: cancer is creeping into the lives of India’s young, once thought immune to it. Oncologists across the country report a startling surge in cases among those aged 20 to 40. “When I began practising, a cancer patient in their 20s was an exception,” says Dr Pakhee Aggarwal, a gynaecological oncologist in Delhi. “Now, I meet one every week.”

While poor diet, lack of exercise, and erratic lifestyles are often blamed, a darker culprit hides in plain sight—pollution. India’s cities consistently rank among the most polluted in the world, and doctors are seeing the fallout in their wards. “We are literally breathing carcinogens,” says Dr Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, a surgical oncologist in Mumbai. “The air is thick with PM2.5 particles that lodge deep into lungs, damaging DNA and inflaming cells. Over time, this chronic assault can trigger cancerous changes—even in those who’ve never smoked.”

It starts quietly—something tiny, hidden, and harmless at first. A small change deep inside the body begins to grow wild, breaking the rules of nature. It spreads without warning, taking over the spaces where life once moved freely. By the time it shows itself, it’s already rooted deep, stealing energy, sleep, and peace of mind. Doctors chase it with scans and medicines, but it’s clever—it hides, returns, fights back. When it finally takes hold, everything changes. The body feels like a stranger’s, and fear becomes a constant companion. Days are marked by hospital visits and test results, not by sunshine or laughter. Families hold on to hope, even when strength fades. It is a quiet terror, powerful and unfair—a reminder of how fragile life can be, and how much courage it takes just to keep going.

And then there’s stress—the silent accelerator. Modern India’s young professionals live on adrenaline, caffeine, and deadlines. The pressure to achieve—to earn more, post more, outperform more—has turned daily life into a physiological experiment in burnout. “Chronic stress floods the body with cortisol and adrenaline,” explains psychiatrist Dr Anjali Menon. “These hormones were designed for short bursts of survival. But when they stay elevated, they suppress the immune system and disrupt DNA repair mechanisms. That’s the perfect storm for cancer cells to grow unchecked.”

Priya, 28, a tech worker from Bengaluru, knows this intimately. “My life was one long Zoom call,” she says. “I’d sleep at 3 am, survive on coffee and instant noodles, and tell myself I was fine. Then I found a lump.” Diagnosed with lymphoma, she recalls her doctor telling her, “Stress didn’t cause your cancer alone—but it created the conditions for it to thrive.”

Experts now speak of the “pollution-stress nexus,” where environmental toxins and psychological strain act in tandem. Pollution inflames, stress weakens, and together they leave young immune systems too fatigued to fight. “It’s the modern double whammy,” says Dr Menon. “The air outside and the pressure inside—both are killing us softly.”

The Long Battle

At 34, Chandrima had everything going for her. Newly married, she was running her father’s business with energy and ambition. Her days were packed with meetings, ideas, and plans for the future. She was health-conscious and aware—someone who had read enough about breast cancer to know the importance of self-examination. But awareness, she would soon realise, does not shield you from fate. “Even when I was getting my MRI done, I kept thinking nothing could be wrong,” she recalls quietly. “I told myself this can’t happen to me. I’m too young, too careful.” But when the results came, it hit her like a storm. “At first, I couldn’t process it. Cancer, to me, was something that happened to other people. Older people,” she says. Chandrima decided to face it—not with despair, but defiance.

The surgery was difficult, but it was the chemotherapy that truly tested her spirit. “Chemo breaks you,” she says softly. “You lose your hair, your eyelashes, your brows. You look in the mirror and don’t recognise yourself. You stop wanting to meet people because you can see the pity in their eyes.” There were moments of darkness—days when the fatigue was overwhelming, when nausea made eating impossible, when every cell in her body ached. But the hardest part, she says, wasn’t physical. It was emotional. “You keep asking—why me?” As treatment progressed, something shifted inside her. “When I started volunteering at cancer hospitals, I saw stories far more painful than mine,” she says. “I met patients as young as 16 or 18 battling breast cancer. That changed everything for me.” Now cancer-free, Chandrima devotes a large part of her time to giving back. Alongside running her NGO for child education, she volunteers at AIIMS Delhi, speaking to patients and their families, offering comfort and courage.

Doctors, too, have been sounding the alarm. Prof. Atul Batra, Associate Professor of Oncology at AIIMS and Chandrima’s treating doctor, confirms that her story is part of a much larger—and troubling—pattern. “We’re seeing more breast cancer cases in younger populations,” he explains. “Even people in their late teens and early 20s are being diagnosed. Among them, something called triple negative breast cancer is becoming increasingly common.”

Traditionally, cancer has been considered a disease of age—a battle one fights in the later chapters of life. But in India, that notion no longer holds true. “In the West, breast cancer was typically seen in women in their 60s and 70s,” says Dr VK Bansal, Professor of Surgery at AIIMS. “In India, it’s been a decade earlier, around 50. But now we’re seeing people in their 30s, even 20s.” The trend is not limited to breast cancer. “We are frequently seeing patients in their 20s and 30s being diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” Dr Bansal adds. “Just last month, I operated on two young men in their early twenties with colorectal cancer. Ten years ago, this was unheard of.” Dr Dodul Mondal, Senior Director and Clinical Administrator, Oncology/Radiation Oncology at Max Hospital, Saket, agrees. “Lung cancer, which used to appear after 50, is now showing up in people in their 30s, especially in Delhi-NCR,” he says. “And it doesn’t stop there—thyroid, uterine, colon, and stomach cancers are all becoming more common among people under 50. Even prostate cancer, once a disease of older men, is appearing earlier. I recently treated a 42-year-old for prostate cancer.”

A 2023 study published in BMJ Oncology found a 79 per cent increase in new cancer cases among people under 50 over the past three decades. The number jumped from 1.82 million in 1990 to 3.26 million in 2019, while deaths rose by nearly 30 per cent. Breast cancer accounted for the highest number of early-onset cases, but cancers of the windpipe and prostate showed the fastest growth. The biggest killers among younger patients were cancers of the breast, windpipe, lung, bowel, and stomach. A more recent Mayo Clinic Proceedings study in July 2025 highlighted the same concern—a steady rise in gastrointestinal cancers in people under 50, suggesting the global age curve for cancer is moving downward at alarming speed.

India, with its already younger average age for cancer onset, stands at a crossroads. The reasons are complex—ranging from genetics to lifestyle, stress, pollution, and food safety issues—but the outcome is clear: cancer is no longer a disease of the old.

A Disease of Now

There are still no clear answers to the haunting question—why? Doctors across the world admit that the reasons remain elusive. A startling study from New Zealand last year found traces of microplastics inside the bodies of young people, igniting fears that invisible environmental toxins are silently shaping the disease. Others point toward a disruption in gut health—our microbiomes, the intricate ecosystem of bacteria that lives within us. One study even identified a DNA-damaging toxin produced by E.coli, hinting that something microscopic could be rewriting our genetic fate.

“Cancer predisposition depends on our genetic makeup,” explains Prof. Batra. Dr Sameer Kaul, Surgical Oncologist from Indraprastha Apollo, adds, “It is only in the last decade that genes as the causes of cancer are being truly appreciated. Where we previously quoted that 15 per cent of cancers are inherited and 85 per cent are sporadic, we now understand that 15 per cent is a significant chunk in a population like India.” He recalls a case—a teenage girl diagnosed with ovarian cancer. “Some cancers in ovaries are known to come early,” Dr Kaul explains. “These are ovarian germ cell tumours—more common in younger patients. They differ from epithelial cell cancers, which are found in older women.”

Now, researchers are asking deeper questions. Are early-onset cancers biologically different from those that appear later in life? Could there be hidden molecular distinctions that explain why youth no longer seems to offer protection? The answers may one day rewrite how we understand cancer itself. But for now, doctors, patients, and families are left grappling with uncertainty—and the unsettling truth that cancer’s clock no longer waits for age. “Our environment is getting increasingly polluted, we wrestle daily with the air quality indices,” says Dr Kaul. “Food safety is a major issue, with colouring agents, preservatives—well-known carcinogens. The West is becoming increasingly sensitive; but here, regulations are lacking.”

In cities where the air hangs heavy with dust and exhaust, the danger starts with the first breath of life. “A child born in a city with poor air quality breathes as if smoking,” warns Dr Mondal. “This exposure puts children at risk of developing cancer far earlier.” Prof. Batra points to social shifts that have altered biology’s rhythm. “Late marriages, delayed childbirth—having your first child after 35—not breastfeeding or shorter breastfeeding periods may contribute to higher breast cancer rates,” he says. Globally, breast cancer remains higher in the West than in India. Yet, within India, it’s the urban woman who bears the brunt. “Some may argue rural cancers go undetected, but statistical models confirm higher incidence in the West and in our cities,” he notes.

Rural and urban India, he explains, are walking two different cancer paths—one marked by lifestyle, the other by infection and environment. In the villages, cancers tied to infections or poor hygiene—like HPV-related cervical cancer or oral cancer from chewing tobacco—still dominate. In colder regions like Kashmir, esophageal cancers are rising, linked to scalding hot drinks. Down South, it’s stomach cancers, connected to fiery, spice-heavy diets. In the cities, the numbers are climbing fast. Delhi now records the highest number of new cancer cases—for both men and women. Srinagar tops the charts for lung cancer. Oral cancer, once an older man’s disease, is now surging among the young.

“These head and neck cancers, including oral and tongue cancers, are highly preventable,” stresses Prof. Batra. From the air we breathe to the food we eat, every choice, every policy gap, every shrug of indifference writes another cancer story. And those stories are getting harder to ignore.

The Rising Numbers

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), the country is witnessing a 12.8 per cent rise in annual cancer incidence, placing India among nations with the highest cancer burden worldwide. Experts warn that the worst may be yet to come: by 2040, the number of new cases is expected to swell dramatically. The Global Cancer Observatory of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) paints an alarming picture—India now records 98.5 cancer cases per 1,00,000 people, trailing only China and the US. The ICMR projects 15.7 lakh new cases in 2025, rising to a staggering 22.1 lakh by 2040.

Five states carry much of this weight: Uttar Pradesh (2,10,958 cases) leads, followed by Maharashtra (1,21,717), West Bengal (1,13,581), Bihar (1,09,274) and Tamil Nadu (93,536). A 2025 JAMA study, analysing data from 43 registries, found that one in nine Indians now faces a lifetime risk of developing cancer. The risk peaks in Mizoram, where both men and women face the country’s highest odds. “Improved access and awareness mean more cases are now being detected that went previously unnoticed,” says Dr Kaul. Better detection, while lifesaving, also makes the scale of the problem clearer—and harder to ignore.

The message from doctors is simple but urgent: know the signs. Early detection can dramatically improve outcomes, yet many still brush off key symptoms. “Some cancers like stomach, ovarian, or colon only show symptoms once the tumours are large. But for others—like those of the mouth or throat—early signs are hard to miss: difficulty in swallowing, eating, or persistent bad odours,” says Dr Mondal. Still, some symptoms remain deceivingly ordinary. “People often ignore things like persistent headaches, thinking they’re minor,” he adds.

For Iqbal Khan from Kashmir, the warning came too late. “My brother, otherwise healthy and active, would say his food tasted stale and had constant acidity. Doctors gave him antacids but ignored other symptoms. By the time we found out it was stomach cancer, it had spread. He was gone in six months,” he says quietly. Kashmir, poignantly, leads the country in lung cancer cases—one of India’s two most common malignancies.

Hope Floats

Yet, the cancer landscape is not all grim. Beneath the statistics and fear, doctors see glimmers of progress—early detection, advanced treatments, and rising survival rates. “Many cancers like breast cancer are now being diagnosed earlier and leading to far better outcomes,” say oncologists with cautious optimism.

Even among the young—where cancers often strike with frightening aggression—there’s a quiet victory. Dr Mondal notes that forms like cervical cancer are steadily declining thanks to wider awareness, better hygiene, and vaccination drives that now reach even rural corners of India. “People are more conscious of their health now, especially in cities,” he adds. “Outcomes for cancers such as breast and prostate are getting better.”

Dr Kaul echoes the sentiment but adds a note of vigilance. “We don’t want to overlook anybody because now we have treatments that genuinely work,” he said. For younger patients, though, the struggle isn’t just physical. “Their challenges extend beyond the disease—mental health issues, anxiety, even concerns about appearance. These require as much care as the medical treatment itself,” he said. The stakes are high. “They’re in the most productive years of their lives,” Dr Kaul notes. “Cancer doesn’t just affect the individual—it ripples through the economy and society.”

The rise is not only reshaping workplace dynamics but also adding a heavy economic burden. Employees in their 20s, 30s, and 40s—often in the most productive phase of their careers—are now facing prolonged treatment and recovery periods that lead to lost income, career breaks, and mounting medical expenses. For companies, this translates into higher insurance costs, reduced productivity, and the financial strain of replacing or supporting affected staff. As one HR manager put it: “We suddenly find ourselves managing long-term health issues for people in their 30s who we assumed would not face such serious illness yet—and it changes everything—from workforce planning to insurance budgets and talent retention.”

Also, the trauma doesn’t vanish when treatment ends. Survivors often grapple with anxiety, depression, and fractured relationships. Experts emphasise that young survivors need access to counselling, community, and resources that can help them rebuild their confidence—and their joy for life. Priya, 25, a young professional in Delhi, still feels the echoes of her diagnosis. A tumour was discovered in her ovary when she was just 19. “Minor office altercations make me anxious; I need constant reassurance,” she says softly. When a benign cyst appeared a few years later, she spiralled into fear again. “A small health issue became a false alarm for the return of the disease—it left me devastated. Only after the MRI showed it was nothing serious did I breathe again.” For others, healing takes a different form. Chandrima found renewal in service. “A sense of community is important in patients,” she says. “Some people come from such remote areas they don’t even know what kind of cancer they have. They arrive without documents, without appointments. Helping them, showing empathy—it gives me such a sense of purpose,” she says.

India’s youth cancer story, then, is one of challenge and change, but also of hope, community, and resilience. Doctors, patients, and society are learning to face uncertainty together—with renewed strength and compassion. Awareness is the best vaccine for now. Regular checkups, cleaner living, and stronger public policies can shift the trend—but only if India treats pollution and stress as health emergencies, not lifestyle inconveniences. “You can’t meditate your way out of smog,” says Dr Agarwal dryly. “We need systemic change—clean air, safe food, humane work hours.”

Rohan, who’s now in remission, says he’s learned to slow down. “I used to think rest was lazy,” he smiles. “Now I know it’s survival.”

And perhaps that’s the moral of this modern malaise: for a generation running too fast, the real act of rebellion might simply be to breathe clean, live slow, and take health back from the chaos.

Stolen Childhood

Every year, India sees an estimated 50,000 to 75,000 new cases of childhood cancer, according to data from national registries. These account for roughly four per cent of all cancer cases, a small proportion statistically but a devastating one in human terms. In cities like Chennai, recent registry data show incidence rates of about 136 cases per million children and survival hovering around 60 per cent.

Leukemia leads the list, followed by lymphomas, brain, and bone cancers. For each of these, treatment is long, painful, and expensive. Parents shuttle between home, hospital, and hope—often forced to sell land, borrow money, or abandon jobs to continue treatment. Part of the rise in childhood cancer cases can be attributed to better detection and reporting, but doctors also warn of environmental triggers: exposure to pesticides, air pollution, and radiation.

Dr Sameer Kaul notes that while all types of cancers can occur in children, some—such as certain blood, brain, and kidney cancers—are specific to paediatric age groups. Experts also observe a steady rise in childhood cancer incidence, mirroring trends seen in adults. “We are seeing a slight increase of about 2 to 3 per cent in India,” says Dr Amita Mahajan, Paediatric Oncologist at Indraprastha Apollo. “This subtle rise correlates with industrialisation over time in different countries.” She explains that while causes are complex, environmental factors cannot be ignored. “Whether it’s pollution, pesticide use, groundwater contamination, or exposure to chemicals—it’s difficult to pinpoint one cause. Young bodies need fewer genetic hits to develop cancer. About 5 per cent of childhood cancers are genetic; the rest arise from mutations, possibly triggered by environmental or viral factors.”

However, Dr Mahajan warns that India’s biggest challenge lies in underdiagnosis rather than incidence itself. Government and non-government organisations have stepped up with multi-pronged campaigns to promote early detection. Awareness and communication programmes are key, as early diagnosis drastically improves outcomes. Some childhood cancers, such as leukemia, actually respond better to treatment than in adult cases. “The success story of curing childhood leukemia remains a fascinating one,” Dr Mahajan says, though she notes that cancers like colon and rectal tumours remain harder to treat.

Dr Dodul Mondal adds a practical perspective: treatment protocols must account for children’s developing bodies. “We have to be mindful of medicine dosage, technology, and long-term physical and aesthetic impact. For example, the removal of an organ or bone in a 10-year-old can severely affect growth. Every step must balance cure with quality of life.”

In 2011, Monika Vohra’s five-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia. The following months were filled with relentless hospital visits, anxiety, and financial stress. Yet amid the fear, she discovered a vital truth—childhood leukemia, when treated properly, is highly curable. “Many families leave treatment halfway because they can’t afford it, and that is heartbreaking,” she says. This harsh reality inspired Monika and her husband to act. In 2012, they founded Leukemia Crusaders, an initiative dedicated to supporting underprivileged children battling leukemia. Starting with personal funds and their own company’s contributions, the couple soon mobilised corporate donors to build a sustainable support network. Today, Leukemia Crusaders (leukemiacrusaders.org) has helped over 4,600 children across nearly 50 hospitals in 17 states.

(By Toufiq Rashid of The New Indian Express)