Pollution driving rise in breathlessness, chest infections, says FICCI Health Services Committee Chairman

New Delhi: As air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate during the winter months, medical experts are flagging a noticeable rise in neurological as well as respiratory complaints, underlining the urgent need for sustained government action and public cooperation to curb pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chairman of the FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder and Chief Radiologist at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said that cases of chest pain, breathlessness, and allergic conditions have risen significantly; however, he added that it is difficult to determine whether the primary trigger is air pollution or temperature.



He said, "In winters, we see an upsurge of people coming with breathlessness, chest infection, some allergic conditions... It is difficult to segregate how much of this is because of the low temperature and how much is due to pollution." He further stated that the government has implemented several steps to curb air pollution, including mandating BS6 norms for vehicles and efforts to reduce dust on the construction sites, however, he stressed that current steps are insufficient.

