NEET-UG 2026: BJP blames Congress rally for students missing exam

New Delhi: Slamming the Congress over reports that multiple students could not take the NEET-UG exam in Bengaluru due to its rally disrupting city traffic, the BJP on Monday said this makes it clear that for the party, politics comes above students' interests.

"On one hand, Rahul Gandhi was doing theatrics and indulging in diversionary tactics just 72 hours before the examination in Kota. On the other hand, his own government was not even ready to change the time of the rally to ensure that none of the students taking the NEET exam faces any problem," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters here.