NEET-UG 2026: BJP blames Congress rally for students missing exam

New Delhi: Slamming the Congress over reports that multiple students could not take the NEET-UG exam in Bengaluru due to its rally disrupting city traffic, the BJP on Monday said this makes it clear that for the party, politics comes above students' interests.
"On one hand, Rahul Gandhi was doing theatrics and indulging in diversionary tactics just 72 hours before the examination in Kota. On the other hand, his own government was not even ready to change the time of the rally to ensure that none of the students taking the NEET exam faces any problem," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters here.
According to media reports, several NEET-UG aspirants in Bengaluru could not reach their examination centres to take the test on Sunday due to traffic disruptions allegedly caused by a Congress rally in the city.
Reacting to media reports, Trivedi said, "It is deeply unfortunate and concerning that, due to a rally held on Sunday in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Congress state president B K Hariprasad, many candidates were unable to appear for the NEET exam."
Calling it "disturbing and disheartening", the BJP leader said this makes it clear that, for the Congress, politics is above the students' interests.
Trivedi demanded a response from Rahul Gandhi on the issue, saying the Congress leader cannot run away from his responsibility.
"After returning from Kolkata on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed at the Delhi airport for 45 minutes to ensure that NEET aspirants do not face any inconvenience in reaching their examination centres," the BJP leader said.
This is the difference between the thinking of the Congress government and that of the BJP, Trivedi added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.